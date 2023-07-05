iHeartRadio

Fast food company Chipotle coming to Alberta


The Chipotle Mexican Grill logo hangs outside a restaurant location, Dec. 20, 2022, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

American fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Alberta, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.

The first location will open on 32 Avenue NE in Calgary this summer or fall, and the company says it plans to expand to Edmonton "in the coming years."

Chipotle has over 3,200 locations in the United States, and several Canadian locations in Ontario and B.C. 

