Fast-moving grass fire north of Saskatoon blankets Highway 12 in smoke

Emergency crews were on the scene of a large and fast-moving grass fire in the RM of Corman Park Monday morning.

Warman RCMP warned of heavy smoke in the area, reducing visibility for drivers on Highway 12, north of Martensville.

Police asked people to avoid travel in the area, if possible.

In an update sent late Monday afternoon, RCMP said visibility had improved. However, drivers were still asked to take care in the area.