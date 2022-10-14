'Faster access to care' Bluewater Health officials say a new helipad will launch a new era for healthcare in Sarnia and Lambton

It was a touchdown that hospital officials say will launch a new era of improved health care for Sarnia and Lambton County.

It was quite a site for those gathered for the arrival of an Ornge Air ambulance at the Bluewater Health hospital in Sarnia — landing on the helipad that only recently completed construction.

It was just the second time a helicopter set down at the site, but this landing was designed to celebrate the new addition.

Brenna Turvey is a patient experience partner with Bluewater Heath and brought young son Porter to see the landing.

"I think it's a great addition to the hospital. I'm really excited,” she said. “Especially as a mom with kids, you never know. It's nice to have that assurance."

Hospital administrators share that sentiment, knowing that minutes can often be the difference when it comes to getting patients the most effective treatment, possibly reducing long-term health impacts or even preventing death.

"That was one of the goals I wanted to achieve as a critical care nurse,” says the hospital’s vice president of clinical services, Laurie Zimmer.

Zimmer arrived at Bluewater Health in 2016, always thinking of the land ambulance trips she would take with patients as a nurse and knowing how a helipad could greatly improve outcomes.

“Really providing faster access to care for higher critical care needs for patients sent to a burn centre, a trauma centre for a children's hospital,” she said.

Officials with the hospital say the helipad will also help address an issue that's recently emerged in the healthcare system; a critical shortage of frontline hospital staff.

"When you do a land ambulance transfer sometimes we'd lose an emerge doc and a nurse that would have to go off to London,” says Bluewater Health president and CEO Mike Lapaine, “So they're out of commission for us for several hours and today we need every single resource we can get. So the ability to, sort of, hand off to the paramedics is great for the region."

The chief operating officer for Ornge, Peter Cunnington says the current practice of doing transfers at the Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport (which happens about 70 times a year) also takes important time from other healthcare professionals.

"It takes a valuable resource from the community from a land ambulance perspective and also delays us in our ability to respond in a timely fashion to our next calls,” he said.

Hospital leadership say the cost of constructing the helipad was approximately one million dollars. The county contributed $400,000 and the rest came through fundraising.

The helipad still has to undergo a Transport Canada inspection and certification before it can be used to transfer patients. That's expected to happen sometime in November.