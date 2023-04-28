Fastest growing sport in North America taking over Queen City this weekend
Regina will play host to the second annual “Picklefest” this weekend, a pickleball tournament featuring the top players in Canada.
“If you want to come watch the best play against the best, this is where to be on the weekend,” travelling pickleball professional, Steve Deakin said.
The Pickleball Hub located in the REAL District will feature the top 32 men and women pickleball players from across the country this Saturday and Sunday.
“I’m not only excited to be a part of it myself, I’m excited to be competing against Canada’s best. It’s fast-paced, it’s inclusive, it’s socially interactive and it’s a ton of fun. Especially when you watch players at the highest skill level,” explained Deakin.
Eight teams will compete for the championship with the playoffs scheduled for Sunday.
“We have players that are quite young in their late teens, early twenties, and we have players like myself that are up in their late forties, early fifties,” said Deakin on who will be participating.
More information about the event can be found here.
