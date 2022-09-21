Fatal apartment fire downtown under investigation

One person has died following a fire at an apartment building downtown Windsor, fire officials say.

Fire crews responded to an upgraded fire in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

There was a heavy presence of police and fire crews on scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Officials say one person was found inside the apartment deceased.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.

Update on fire in the 900 block of Ouellette. 1 person found in the unit deceased. OFM coming down to investigate. *MC