Fatal assault outside Abbotsford mall under investigation, police say

A homicide investigation is underway in Abbotsford, B.C., after an assault outside a local mall.

One man is dead and police are now looking for witnesses to come forward.

Abbotsford police were called to Seven Oaks Mall on South Fraser Way at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night after reports of an assault.

“Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from serious life-threatening injuries,” said Const. Paul Walker, of the Abbotsford Police Department, in a news release early Thursday morning.

First responders assisted the victim before rushing him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

“AbbyPD is in the preliminary stages of this investigation. Individuals suspected to be involved in this incident are currently in police custody,” wrote Walker.

Officers could be seen scouring the area with flashlights early Thursday morning and most of the parking lots surrounding the mall were put behind police tape.

It appears the assault happened outside the Shoppers Drug Mart on the north side of the mall.

Investigators laid down evidence markers next to what appeared to be a pile of clothes and other belongings.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is handing the investigation over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Investigators haven't said whether the attack was targeted or random or what may have sparked the violence.

Anyone with information, dash-cam video or CCTV from the area are asked to call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.