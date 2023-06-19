Fatal ATV crash being investigated by police

Police in West Grey are investigating a fatal crash involving an ATV.

Around 12 p.m. on Sunday, police, fire and EMS were called to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Grey Road 3 and Concession 8 in the former Normanby Township.

According to police, the lone driver of the machine was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police continue to investigate and said the name of the deceased will not be released at this time.