Fatal B.C. crane collapse: Update expected from RCMP on multiple deaths in Kelowna

Mounties will provide an update Tuesday on a crane collapse the day before that resulted in "multiple fatalities" in B.C.'s Okanagan region.

The Kelowna RCMP said a media availability would be held in the city in the morning. This article is developing and will be updated as new details become available.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 11 a.m.

Mounties said multiple people died when a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna on Monday.

Officers have not said exactly how many people have died as, at the time of their last update, they were still in the process of notifying next of kin. Instead, they've confirmed only that more than one person did not survive the incident, and that one who was not affiliated with the site was unaccounted for.

One of the people who died Monday was a man from the Edmonton area, according to an online fundraiser set up for his family.

According to the page, Jared Zook died in the crane incident. The Zook family declined a request from CTV News Edmonton to comment further on his death.

All of the deceased were working on the site, according to developer Mission Group, the company behind the Brooklyn development.

CEO Jonathan Friesen also would not confirm the number of deaths, but said more than 100 people had been working at the site at the time.

It is not yet known what caused the top of the crane to fall and strike a neighbouring office building and a seniors' home.

Witnesses described the scene as "nearly like watching a movie," saying they'd seen one worker shimmy across a beam to safety, and others scramble to rescue the crane's operator.

The accident damaged several buildings in the area of Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street, and power was knocked out in the area.

A local state of emergency was declared Monday as a result of the incident.

Roads and sidewalks have been closed, and residents and visitors have been asked to avoid the area.