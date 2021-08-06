Fatal boat collision involving off-duty RCMP officer on Okanagan Lake prompts IIO investigation

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a boat collision on Okanagan Lake that killed one person.

Paramedics called West Kelowna RCMP around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to advise them of the collision between two personal watercraft, which had seriously injured one of the vehicles' occupants.

RCMP said in a news release that officers responded to the Summerland boat launch, where the uninjured watercraft operator identified themselves as an off-duty RCMP officer.

The operator of the other vehicle was taken to hospital, where they died of their injuries.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified, and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in to investigate the actions of the off-duty officer.

The IIO is a civilian agency tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.