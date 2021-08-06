Fatal boat collision involving off-duty RCMP officer on Okanagan Lake prompts IIO investigation
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a boat collision on Okanagan Lake that killed one person.
Paramedics called West Kelowna RCMP around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to advise them of the collision between two personal watercraft, which had seriously injured one of the vehicles' occupants.
RCMP said in a news release that officers responded to the Summerland boat launch, where the uninjured watercraft operator identified themselves as an off-duty RCMP officer.
The operator of the other vehicle was taken to hospital, where they died of their injuries.
The BC Coroners Service has been notified, and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in to investigate the actions of the off-duty officer.
The IIO is a civilian agency tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.
-
Saskatoon Police locate two missing childrenSaskatoon Police Service (SPS) says two children who were reported missing Saturday have been found safe.
-
Gold medal win for Sherwood Park athlete in track cyclingKelsey Mitchell, who is from Sherwood Park, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North YorkA man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.
-
Bede's late field goal gives Argonauts 23-20 victory over StampedersBoris Bede kicked a 32-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Toronto Argonauts opened their season with a 23-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders Saturday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown TorontoA woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
-
'Don't drink and drive': Family of man killed by alleged impaired driver raising awarenessThe family of a Calgary man killed last summer while riding his bicycle is raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.
-
Monte Lake residents say wildfire flare ups continue to damage buildingsAs the White Rock Lake wildfire raced toward the community of Monte Lake, people grabbed what they could, jumped in their vehicles and got out of town.
-
Thunderstorm brings flash flooding in Campbell RiverRain was a welcome sight in B.C. Saturday, but for Campbell River residents, it might have been too much of a good thing.
-
Man seriously injured in Scarborough house fireA fire that broke out at a house in Scarborough Saturday evening sent one man to hospital in serious condition.