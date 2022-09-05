Fatal boat crash in northern Ontario kills one

One person has died after two boats collided on a northern Ontario lake Sunday night, police say.

Officers from the South Porcupine detachment were called to Meteor Lake south of Morin Village, near Westree, around 10:10 p.m. Sept. 4, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Meteor Lake is halfway between Sudbury and Timmins.

The investigation is continuing.

No word on if any charges are pending.

The name of the victim has not been revealed.

More information to follow as details become available.