Fatal car accident near Alix, Alta. under investigation

A 58-year-old has died and another person is in serious condition after a car accident near Alix, Alberta.

RCMP say they responded to an accident at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on Highway 12 and Highway 601.

Initial investigation indicated a vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 601 when it struck a vehicle travelling east on Highway 12, Mounties say.

The northbound vehicle rolled because of the impact.

The 58-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle was declared dead on scene by officials.

STARS Air Ambulance transported the driver of the other vehicle to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

The highway remains closed and Alberta 511 reports “major delays” in the area.