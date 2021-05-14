Fatal collision between pickup truck and motorcycle claims the life of N.B. man

A Bertrand, N.B. man is dead following a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, N.B.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, members of the Neguac RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick, and Neguac Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on Peter's Road.

Police believe the collision happened when the pickup truck, which was travelling southbound, made a left turn and collided with a motorcycle that was travelling northbound.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 58-year-old man, was transported to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 34-year-old man from Saint-Wilfred, N.B., was not injured.

Police say there were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.