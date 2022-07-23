iHeartRadio

Fatal collision causes Lambton OPP to close Oil Heritage Road, Saturday

An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)

Lambton OPP are asking motorists to avoid the area of Oil Heritage Road between Shiloh Line and Courtright Line due to a fatal collision.

The closure is expected to last most of the day, Saturday.

-ROAD CLOSURE- #LambtonOPP currently has Oil Heritage Rd closed between Shiloh Line and Courtright Line due to a fatal collision. The closure is expected to last most of the afternoon/evening. Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided when available. ^jb pic.twitter.com/GxVDuqm6BF

— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 23, 2022
12