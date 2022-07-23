Fatal collision causes Lambton OPP to close Oil Heritage Road, Saturday

Lambton OPP are asking motorists to avoid the area of Oil Heritage Road between Shiloh Line and Courtright Line due to a fatal collision.

The closure is expected to last most of the day, Saturday.

-ROAD CLOSURE- #LambtonOPP currently has Oil Heritage Rd closed between Shiloh Line and Courtright Line due to a fatal collision. The closure is expected to last most of the afternoon/evening. Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided when available. ^jb pic.twitter.com/GxVDuqm6BF