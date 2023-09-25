Fatal collision claims life of senior motorcycle passenger
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision in Tilbury involving a motorcycle and a boat trailer that claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman.
Police, fire crews and paramedics responded to the crash Sunday around 3 p.m. on Mill Street East at Tilbury Street.
Preliminary investigation found a motorcycle with two people riding struck a boat trailer being towed by a pickup truck which was turning onto Tilbury Street.
Both motorcycle occupants where transported to hospital.
Police say the motorcycle driver sustained minor injuries, however, the passenger suffered serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at hospital. Police say out of respect for the family, her name will not be released at this time.
The pickup truck occupants were no injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kristen Charron at 519-355-1092 or kristenc@chatham-kent.ca
