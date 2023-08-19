Fatal collision claims one life near Formosa

Police in Bruce County are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed one life near Formosa in the early morning hours of Saturday.

According to South Bruce OPP, at 2:17 a.m. on Saturday police, fire crews and paramedics responded to Concession 10, south of Formosa in the Municipality of South Bruce for a report of a serious collision.

Police later determined a single vehicle was involved in a crash and the lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP, with assistance from the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

The identity of the deceased has not been released by police at this time.

Anyone who may have observed this vehicle prior to the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact the South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.