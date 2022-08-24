Fatal collision temporarily closed eastbound lanes on Highway 403
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
A fatal collision on Wednesday temporarily the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 east of Woodstock, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
“The eastbound lanes only are closed at Oxford Road 55 for a collision investigation involving a commercial motor vehicle and a personal vehicle. Unfortunately, I have to report that one person has been pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Const. Conrad Vitalis in a video posted to Twitter.
Vitalis added that there is no time frame for the road reopening as investigators are still on scene.
Police are withholding the identity of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.
Just before 8 p.m., police reopened the Highway.
-
RCMP PTSD study probes important questions surrounding mental healthVictims of traumatic events sometimes experience PTSD, but what about those first responders who aid them?
-
Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16M in trial over Kobe crash photosA federal jury found Wednesday that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, US$16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them.
-
Deputy PM Freeland responds to feds fertilizer emissions plan during Sask. visitDeputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spent Wednesday in Saskatchewan touring a potash mine and meeting with Saskatoon's mayor.
-
Police identify Ambassador shooting victim, renew plea to public in second homicideCalgary police have identified a man killed in a shooting at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar on Sunday night.
-
Heavy winds fan brushfire near Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood, B.C.Firefighters were called to a brushfire in Colwood, B.C. Wednesday afternoon. The fire was located beside Esquimalt Lagoon at Fort Rodd Hill, near the Belmont Battery, and measured about 60 square metres when firefighters arrived.
-
Manitoba government invests in 30 organizations promoting accessibility in the provinceThirty organizations in Manitoba are receiving support from the provincial government to tackle projects that promote accessibility.
-
Woman’s body found at abandoned home in northeast CalgaryThe body of a 55-year-old woman was discovered at an abandoned home in Crescent Heights on Saturday
-
Therapy dogs helping health-care workers decompress at B.C. hospitalExhausted workers at BC Children's Hospital are getting a mental health boost from specially trained therapy dogs.
-
Hospitalization rates for accidental cannabis poisoning in kids increased two times more in provinces that legalized edibles: studyThree provinces that legalized cannabis edibles in early 2020 saw an increase in accidental cannabis poisonings among children aged 0-9 that was more than double that of Quebec, where edibles are prohibited, according to a new Canadian study.