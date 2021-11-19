Fatal collision closes Highway 15 near Lamont, Alta.

Emergency crews responded to a fatal collision between a van and semi-truck Friday evening on Highway 15 near Lamont, Alta.

Highway 15 is closed from Range Road 552 to Highway 831 or 48 Street in Lamont.

"The highway is blocked as a result of the collision," Mounties said in a statement. "Traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours while the investigation is completed."

RCMP say one adult man died on scene, and that further details will be provided once next of kin is notified.

Lamont is located approximately 60 kilometres east of Edmonton.