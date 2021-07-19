Fatal collision closes Highway 16 west of Hinton: RCMP

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving three vehicles on Highway 16 west of Hinton, Alta.

Mounties say the collision occurred approximately 18 kilometres west of Hinton around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, one person died as a result of the multiple vehicle accident.

Mounties remain on scene investigating the collision alongside the RCMP collision analyst.

Eastbound and westbound lanes approximately 18 kilometres west of Hinton are closed to traffic, RCMP say.

“Traffic is unable to be re-routed due to the geographic area. As such, motorists are being asked to avoid the area,” Mounties said in a media release.

“This is expected to remain in effect for at least 6 hours. It is unknown when the road will be re-opened."