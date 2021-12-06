Hwy. 69 reopened after fatal crash kills two

Highway 69 has reopened in both directions between Key River and Parry Sound following a fatal collision Monday evening that killed two people.

The crash involving one vehicle happened around 8:35 p.m. at Key River, approximately 75 kilometres north of Parry Sound.

"A vehicle travelling northbound left the roadway and rolled over," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

"Three occupants were involved. Two sustained fatal injuries and one was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries."

Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.