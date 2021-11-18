Ron McNeil Line reopened after fatal crash near St. Thomas
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Justin Zadorsky
A portion of Ron McNeil Line was closed for much of the day following a crash Thursday morning just outside St. Thomas.
The two-vehicle collision was first reported just before 9 a.m. between Highbury Avenue and Yarmouth Centre Road.
Elgin County OPP Const. Norm Kelso tells CTV News London, "Two parties were transported to the hospital where one was unfortunately pronounced deceased."
The identity of the deceased is not being released pending notification of next of kin.
The road was closed until around 4 p.m. as investigators reconstructed the crash.
CLEARED: ROAD CLOSURE: Ron McNeil Li has re-opened between Highbury Ave and Yarmouth Centre Rd #StThomas. ^sm— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) November 18, 2021
