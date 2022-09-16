Fatal collision near Listowel, Ont.

A section of Perth Line 86 has reopened after a fatal crash early Friday evening.

According to a tweet from OPP, police say that Perth Line 68 between Road 175 and Road 176, located northwest of Listowel was closed for about five hours.

Police and heavy tow trucks were at the scene late Friday night.

At least one vehicle was severely damaged. It was seen being driven away from the crash scene on a flatbed truck.

Another vehicle, which appears to be a large truck, was tipped over on its side in a ditch.

Someone living nearby told CTV News that the crash happened around 5 p.m., adding that some people in the area rushed to the scene to try to help.

Officers continue to investigate.

— With files from CTV News Kitchener