Fatal collision closes roads in Zorra Township, Friday

OPP are currently on scene of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Oxford Road 96 and 37th Line in Zorra Township.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased after being transported to hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle and all passengers were transported to hospital and treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Road 92, Perth-Oxford Road, and 35th and 41st Lines are currently closed.

#OxfordOPP on scene of a 2 vehicle collision at the intersection of Oxford Rd 96 & 37th Line @ZorraTwp with Rd 92, Perth-Oxford Rd, 35th & 41st Lines closed. Serious injuries reported @Ornge assisting. Please avoid the area, updates to be provided^pc pic.twitter.com/Jmq17MsnGA