Fatal collision closes section of Charlottesville Road 10: Norfolk County OPP

Norfolk County OPP is investigating a fatal collision where a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Around 5:33 a.m. Saturday, police, fire crews and paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash at a Charlotteville Road 10, Charlotteville address.

Police say the vehicle was driving along Charlottesville Road 10 when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver suffered serious, life-threatening injuries as a result, and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say the identity of the driver is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continues to investigate.

Police have closed Charlottesville Road 10 between Highway 3 and East Quarter Line Road as officers investigate.

The road is expected to be closed for the next five hours for further investigation.

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses or anyone in the area with dash cam footage or surveillance video from nearby homes.

Police say updates will be provided when new information is available.