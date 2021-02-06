Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Sault Ste. Marie have closed a section of Highway 17 north following a fatal collision in Batchewana Bay.

Police say the collision involved a tractor trailer and have closed the highway at the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) weigh scales.

Officials confirmed the driver of the vehicle died at the scene but have not yet released their identity.



Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is developing story. Check back often for updates.

