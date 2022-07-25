Fatal collision in Drayton leaves one dead, one in hospital with life-threatening injuries
A crash in Mapleton Township on Monday left one person dead and another suffering life-threatening injuries.
Police said on July 25, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a collision involving a commercial motor vehicle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Wellington Road 8 and Wellington Road 10.
Police closed the intersection for several hours, but it has since been reopened.
Wellington County OPP along with the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, Ornge and the Mapleton Fire Department attended the scene.
Police said the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was airlifted to a nearby trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.
