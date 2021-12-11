Fatal collision in Muskoka Lakes Township Friday
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
One person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Muskoka Lakes Township late Friday.
According to OPP, a snow vehicle was travelling west on East Black Lake Road when it veered off the roadway, striking a tree around 11 p.m. Friday.
Police say a 26-year-old from Mactier was pronounced deceased.
The road was closed to traffic as the initial investigation took place. Police are asking anyone who has any information to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by clicking here.
