Fatal collision in N.B. leaves 2 dead

Two men have died following a two-vehicle collision in Lansdowne, N.B., early Saturday morning.

In a news release Saturday, police say they responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 130 at around 2:06 a.m.

Police say both drivers and sole occupants of the vehicles, 51-year-old man from Kilburn, and an 18-year-old man from Fosterville, both died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

According to the release, the Hartland Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and the New Brunswick Coroner’s office attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

Police say the cause of the collision is currently unknown.

