Fatal collision in southwest Middlesex

First responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in southwest Middlesex.

The incident between an SUV and a pickup truck happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Thames Road and Parkhouse Drive.

Police said the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, the 63-year-old of southwest Middlesex died as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Roads leading to the intersection were closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details are available at this time.