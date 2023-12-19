Fatal collision in southwest Middlesex
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
First responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in southwest Middlesex.
The incident between an SUV and a pickup truck happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Thames Road and Parkhouse Drive.
Police said the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, the 63-year-old of southwest Middlesex died as a result of their injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
Roads leading to the intersection were closed for several hours as a result of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further details are available at this time.
