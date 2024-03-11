Fatal collision involving pedestrian in North Vancouver
The BC Coroners Service has joined crash reconstruction experts at the scene of a "serious vehicle incident involving a pedestrian" in North Vancouver Saturday morning.
Cpl. Dave Noon of the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service shared news of the deployment on social media, saying crews had been called to Forbes Avenue near West 1st Street, and would be there "for several hours."
Images from the scene show a blue police evidence tent set up in the road next to a taxi with front-end damage.
Forbes Avenue was closed while investigators worked at the scene.
BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call about the collision just before 5:30 a.m.
Two ground ambulances were dispatched, but crews did not transport any patients to hospital, BCEHS said.
BCEHS does not confirm fatalities, but people at the scene – who did not wish to be interviewed – told CTV News a family member had been struck and killed.
CTV News has reached out to North Vancouver RCMP for more information about the incident. This story will be updated if a response is received.
