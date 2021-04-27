Fatal collision involving vacuum truck in north Edmonton, EPS investigating

Edmonton police are investigating after a fatal collision involving a vacuum truck Tuesday.

Around 3:40 p.m., police were called to a residential area around 122 Street and 143A Avenue for a serious collision.

Officers found a 67-year-old woman dead at the scene. EPS said she had been run over by a large vacuum truck.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the collision.

“There is no indication that the driver of the truck was speeding or impaired,” said EPS in a press release. “The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.”

Police had blocked 122 Street and 143A Avenue to traffic in the afternoon while officers were investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.