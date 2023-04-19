Fatal collision leads to temporary closure of Highway 400

Northbound traffic was at a standstill along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday evening following a fatal collision.

According to provincial police it happened around 6:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes.

Police closed the northbound lanes at County Roads 88 and 89 and traffic is being rerouted.

"Investigators are determining whether or not it is medical related as the cause is unclear," OPP stated in a tweet.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine if a medical issue contributed to the cause of the collision.

No other injuries were reported.