Fatal collision near Highway 11 in Bracebridge under investigation

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision in Muskoka on Monday.

According to OPP, the two-vehicle crash happened on Winhara Road at Ecclestone Drive/Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge around 1:40 p.m.

Fire officials say they responded to the collision at the intersection to find one person trapped, and quickly extricated the patient.

Police say one person was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

A section of Ecclestone Drive was closed in both directions for the investigation.

All lanes have since been fully reopened.