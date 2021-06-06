iHeartRadio

Fatal collision on Highway 16, RCMP investigating

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that happened Sunday evening west of Edmonton on Highway 16.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the scene in the westbound lanes of Highway 16 at Highway 779. 

Police say the driver of a motorized three-wheeled cycle died in a collision with a pickup truck. 

The second driver was not injured.  

An investigation has been started, but Mounties do not believe alcohol is a factor in the crash. 

Highway 16 reopened overnight. 