Fatal collision on Hwy. 17 at McKerrow
Manitoulin OPP continue to investigate a fatal collision Sunday involving two motor vehicles on Highway 17 at McKerrow, west of Sudbury
Police say officers and Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to the scene at 1:00 p.m. on Highway 17 at Sand Bay Road.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that two vehicles collided, and one of the drivers was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to their injuries,” police said in a release.
“The driver has been identified as Fern Belanger, 66 years old, from Nairn Centre. The passenger of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries,” said police.
Highway 17 was closed for about 7 hours while officers conducted their investigation.
Police said officers continue to investigate the collision with assistance from the traffic incident management enforcement team, a traffic collision
investigator, and a reconstructionist.
-
Man charged after series of sex assaults in VictoriaA man in his 30s has been charged with four counts of sexual assault after multiple women were assaulted in downtown Victoria over the weekend.
-
Two Nova Scotia men conquer Cape Wrath ultramarathonTwo Nova Scotia men have successfully completed one of the most challenging races in the world: the Cape Wrath Ultramarathon.
-
Chiefs say Pope's visit important to understand impacts of residential schoolsLeaders from four First Nations in central Alberta say the Pope's upcoming visit can help the world understand the impacts and intergenerational trauma that the residential school system inflicted on Indigenous people.
-
Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaultedFour London teenagers are facing charges Monday for their alleged involvement after a police officer was assaulted and knives and drugs were seized over the weekend, according to police.
-
City of Windsor seeking artifacts and photos highlighting legacy of Hiram WalkerHappen to have any prohibition-era relics, artifacts or photos in your collection? The City of Windsor wants to hear from you.
-
OPP conducts 'foot pursuit' with lost horse in Clearview TownshipAn OPP officer found a long-legged beauty strolling northbound along County Road 124 in the wee hours of Monday morning.
-
Former Toronto Raptor signs with Guelph NighthawksThe Guelph Nighthawks have signed former Toronto Raptor Lucas ‘Bebê’ Nogueira as an international designated player.
-
Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shootingOPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night on Manitoulin Island and later died from his injuries.
-
Funding looks to give pay bump for early childhood educators in ManitobaNearly $37 million coming from the provincial and federal governments aims to give Manitoba's early childhood workforce a pay bump this Canada Day.