Fatal collision on Hwy. 17 at McKerrow

Manitoulin OPP continue to investigate a fatal collision Sunday involving two motor vehicles on Highway 17 at McKerrow, west of Sudbury

Police say officers and Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to the scene at 1:00 p.m. on Highway 17 at Sand Bay Road.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that two vehicles collided, and one of the drivers was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to their injuries,” police said in a release.

“The driver has been identified as Fern Belanger, 66 years old, from Nairn Centre. The passenger of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries,” said police.

Highway 17 was closed for about 7 hours while officers conducted their investigation.

Police said officers continue to investigate the collision with assistance from the traffic incident management enforcement team, a traffic collision

investigator, and a reconstructionist.