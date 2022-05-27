Fatal collision on Hwy 89 near Harriston

Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Harriston.

First responders were called to Highway 89 around 6 a.m. for a single-vehicle collision involving a SUV.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP are asking for witnesses to come forward to help them with the investigation.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

#WellingtonOPP at scene at a fatal, single vehicle collision on #Hwy89 @TownofMinto. Looking for witnesses ^ JC @wellingtncounty @mintofiredept @GWParamedic pic.twitter.com/gj0oYG7a2G