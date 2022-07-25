Fatal collision on Monday closes intersection near Drayton

Police have closed an intersection near Drayton due to a fatal collision.

Police said Wellington Road 10 is closed from Concession 12 to Hillwood Drive, and Wellington Road 8 is closed from Sideroad 6 to Sideroad 12.

In a tweet, police said the road closure is expected to last for several hours.

This story will be updated.

