Fatal collision temporarily closes eastbound lanes on Highway 403, victim identified
A fatal collision on Wednesday temporarily the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 east of Woodstock, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2 p.m.
Police said a passenger vehicle struck the rear of a commercial motor vehicle. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police identified the deceased as 51-year-old Jason R. Cook of Norfolk County.
“The eastbound lanes only are closed at Oxford Road 55 for a collision investigation involving a commercial motor vehicle and a personal vehicle. Unfortunately, I have to report that one person has been pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Const. Conrad Vitalis in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday.
"The police have spoken to some witnesses who thankfully were able to stop and give us some assistance," said Const. Vitalis. "If there's anyone else out there who was in the area with a dash cam, or who saw what happened and weren't able to stop at the time, they can contact Brant County OPP."
Just before 8 p.m., police reopened the highway.
