Fatal collision temporarily closes eastbound lanes on Highway 403, victim identified
A fatal collision on Wednesday temporarily the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 east of Woodstock, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2 p.m.
Police said a passenger vehicle struck the rear of a commercial motor vehicle. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police identified the deceased as 51-year-old Jason R. Cook of Norfolk County.
“The eastbound lanes only are closed at Oxford Road 55 for a collision investigation involving a commercial motor vehicle and a personal vehicle. Unfortunately, I have to report that one person has been pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Const. Conrad Vitalis in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday.
"The police have spoken to some witnesses who thankfully were able to stop and give us some assistance," said Const. Vitalis. "If there's anyone else out there who was in the area with a dash cam, or who saw what happened and weren't able to stop at the time, they can contact Brant County OPP."
Just before 8 p.m., police reopened the highway.
-
No vacancy: Post-secondary students struggle to find spots to liveWith less than two weeks before the start of classes, the Université de Moncton still has 120 students looking for either on or off-campus housing.
-
'Number of complaints has gone up': Kitchener to review fireworks bylawThe City of Kitchener is reviewing the number of days residents can set fireworks off after the city reported a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community.
-
Barrie Fair returns with new features after pandemic pauseRides, cotton candy, animals, home crafts and more, it's all back at the Essa Agriplex for the first Barrie Fair in three years.
-
-
'Take what you need and leave what you can': Free pantry to help those in need in London west end neighbourhoodA young woman has created a free pantry in her neighbourhood in the city’s west end to help those in need.
-
North Island hospital workers fear health-care crisis will worsen as summer ends, leaked documents sayA profound health-care crisis in North Vancouver Island is only expected to deepen this fall, according to leaked information from a meeting between doctors in Port Hardy and Island Health. Port Hardy Hospital is experiencing a critical doctor shortage that is endangering patient and physician safety, according to minutes provided to Canada's National Observer from an Aug. 17 meeting between a number of the town's physicians and Island Health.
-
2 B.C. blazes set to lose 'wildfire of note' status, but 3 remainThe BC Wildfire Service says two of the five blazes classified as “wildfires of note” in the province will have their status rescinded today.
-
Living wage in Manitoba’s major centres higher than new scheduled minimum wage: reportNew data from the Manitoba Office of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives shows that while the province plans to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour over the next two years, more could still be done.
-
Two Calgarians bound for the Vision Cup at TPC SawgrassA pair of legally blind Calgary golfers are off to Florida in mid-September to play at the TPC Sawgrass golf course