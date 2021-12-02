Fatal collisions involving pedestrian, cyclist reported Wednesday night in Manitoba: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP said two people have died following separate collisions on Manitoba highways Wednesday night, and dark roads are believed to be a factor.

The first crash took place on Highway 44 in the RM of Brokenhead at approximately 7:15 p.m. According to Beausejour RCMP, a truck being driven by a 61-year-old man from Oakbank was transporting a couch when it fell out of the back of the truck. The driver stopped and was attempting to retrieve the couch from the middle of the road when he was hit by a vehicle being driven by a 23-year-old man.

The 61-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 23-year-old was not physically injured.

The second crash happened on Highway 12, near the intersection of Highway 15 in the RM of Springfield. Oakbank RCMP and the Springfield Police Service responded to a crash involving a cyclist at 7:20 p.m. RCMP said a vehicle, being driven by a 41-year-old woman, was travelling on Highway 12 when it collided with a 77-year-old cyclist.

The cyclist, who was from Anola, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not physically injured.

RCMP said in both collisions, alcohol was not a factor.

They believe dark road conditions were a factor in both collisions.

Both collisions remain under investigation.