Fatal crash between semi and jeep closes Peigan Trail

One woman has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Peigan Trail in the city's southeast.

The crash, which involved a semi-trailer and a Jeep, happened on westbound Peigan approaching 52 Street S.E. just after 5:30 p.m.

Calgary EMS say a woman who was approximately 20 was found dead at the scene.

A man in his mid-50s was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision closed Peigan Trail in both directions between 52 Street and Stoney Trail S.E. into Friday night.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes.

We are asking the public to avoid Peigan Trail S.E. between 52 Street S.E. and Stoney Trail S.E. due to a motor vehicle collision. Peigan Trail S.E. is expected to be shut down for a number of hours. Please use alternate routes and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/SJWEv0LBop