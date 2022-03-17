Fatal crash closes Highway 11 west of Cochrane
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles has closed Highway 11 from Smooth Rock Falls to Highway 655 Thursday morning, police say.
It happened around 6:52 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release, and emergency crews from Cochrane were called to the scene.
There is no detour available.
No word on if there are any other injuries or the cause of the crash.
The estimated reopening time is unknown.
An investigation at the scene is continuing.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
-
Woman treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Ottawa's east endEmergency crews responded to a crash on North River Road at Donald Street at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
-
Commission seeks input on potential changes to B.C. electoral boundariesA series of public meetings on Vancouver Island next week will help British Columbia electoral officers determine if and where to redraw the province's electoral ridings.
-
TDSB dropping mask mandate after Ontario government declines request for extensionThe Toronto District School Board is moving ahead with lifting the masking mandate at its schools next week after the province declined its request for additional time to remove COVID-19 measures.
-
Sex offender who left Vancouver hospital wanted Canada-widePolice are searching for a convicted sex offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after leaving a Vancouver hospital in violation of a court order.
-
Sault MP asks city to be ready to host Ukrainian refugeesSault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan is asking the city to prepare to host Ukrainian refugees fleeing that country's war with Russia. This comes as local churches prepare for a walk for Ukraine this weekend.
-
'An accelerated pace': Deaths related to homelessness increasing in Regina, local volunteer group saysA group representing volunteers who helped with Regina’s homeless encampment during the fall said it is dealing with an increase in deaths since the camp was dismantled.
-
Alberta's Rocky Mountain Eagle Research Foundation reaches milestone in annual eagle countDozens of volunteers spend their spring and fall in Kananaskis Country peering through binoculars and other telescopic lenses, searching the sky for migrating eagles.
-
'It is a guessing game if we go or not': Algonquin College students await news on looming strikeAs bargaining resumed between the union representing faculty and Ontario's colleges, students at Algonquin College waited for word on whether there will be classes on Friday.
-
Ontario NDP removes long-time member from caucus, bars him from running in electionOntario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has kicked long-time member Paul Miller out of caucus and will not let him run under the party banner in the June election over what he describes as a 'false allegation.'