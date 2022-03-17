Fatal crash closes Highway 11 west of Cochrane

A fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles has closed Highway 11 from Smooth Rock Falls to Highway 655 Thursday morning, police say.

It happened around 6:52 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release, and emergency crews from Cochrane were called to the scene.

There is no detour available.

No word on if there are any other injuries or the cause of the crash.

The estimated reopening time is unknown.

An investigation at the scene is continuing.

More information to follow as it becomes available.