Fatal crash closes Highway 417 ramp near Hawkesbury info centre

A fatal crash has closed the Highway 417 on-ramp near the East Hawkesbury Travel Information Centre.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 44-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer at around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Her identity has not been released. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

Lanes on the highway remain open.

RAMP CLOSURE -Highway 417 W/B - Ramp from Travel Information Centre. Fatal crash involving a passenger vehicle rear-ending a tractor trailer. A 44 yr old female driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. CMV driver uninjured. 417 lanes remain open. ^tc pic.twitter.com/MAAd4kGtqK