iHeartRadio

Fatal crash closes Queen Elizabeth Driveway

Ottawa police are investigating a single-vehicle crash overnight on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway.

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed after a fatal crash overnight near Dow's Lake.

The single-vehicle crash happened between Preston Street and Cresent Heights, Ottawa police said in a news release. That's near Comissioners Park.

Police have not provided any more details about the crash.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area as their investigation continues.

More to come...

12