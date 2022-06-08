Fatal crash closes section of 402

A single-vehicle rollover crash has claimed the life of a driver near Strathroy, according to police.

OPP, EMS and local fire crews were called to the scene around 5:30 Wednesday morning.

Police say a vehicle was heading east on the 402 when it flipped into the grassy centre median.

“At this time it's unknown what the contributing factors might be,” Cont. Jeff hare told CTV News. “But at this time, you know, it was a clear night, the roads were believed to be clear."

Police also say the driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital shortly after the crash.

The eastbound lanes of the 402 were closed between Centre Road and Hickory Road while police investigated, but have since been reported.

#MiddlesexOPP confirming #Hwy402 EB @TwpAdMet @CountyMiddlesex is now OPEN again. Thank you to everyone for your #Patience ^jh https://t.co/lxADDSlqso