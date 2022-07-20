iHeartRadio

Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21 southeast of Edmonton

An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)

A crash on Highway 21 between Township Roads 470 and 474 northwest of Camrose Wednesday morning was fatal, RCMP say.

Details about the people and vehicles involved will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Traffic on the north and southbound lanes was being diverted as of 11 a.m.

Mounties expected to be on scene for several hours and are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.

12