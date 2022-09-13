Sudbury's Radar Road reopened after fatal crash

Greater Sudbury's Radar Road has reopened following a fatal head-on crash that killed a 42-year-old man and sent a 54-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries early Tuesday morning, police say.

The collision happened shortly before 5:55 a.m. trapping both drivers -- who were the only occupants in the vehicles – inside.

The road was closed in both directions from Jackpine Crescent at the Radar Base to Dupuis Drive in Hanmer, west of the airport, for almost eight hours. It reopened shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The name of the deceased will not be released as per the family's wishes, police said.

The surviving driver is at Health Sciences North with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on the cause or if any charges are pending.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call police.

Also Tuesday morning, a second crash closed another road in the city when a vehicle struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Lasalle Boulevard and Barrydowne Road in the New Sudbury area.

A 22-year-old woman has died of her injuries while a 31-year-old man is in hospital in serious condition.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.