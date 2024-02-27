iHeartRadio

Fatal crash in Aylmer knocks out power


An Aylmer police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Aylmer police/Facebook)

One person has died after a crash in Aylmer on Monday evening.

The incident happened on South Street West between Wellington Street and Raglan Street when a vehicle struck a hydro pole.

South Street west was closed for several hours while repairs were made.

According to police, a 57-year-old man and lone person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Power was restored around 4 a.m.

