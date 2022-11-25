Fatal crash in Carrick Township

One person has died after an evening crash in South Bruce.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bruce County Road 28 and Bruce County Road 6 in Carrick Township.

According to police, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and another person was airlifted to a London hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Bruce County Road 28 and Bruce County Road 6 in the area of the crash were closed for several hours but reopened around 3 a.m.

#SouthBruceOPP is at the scene of a fatal crash in @MunSouthBruce. 1 person confirmed deceased, another air-lifted to hospital with serious injuries. Bruce County Road 28 and Bruce County Road 6 are closed near the scene. @CountyofBruce ^km pic.twitter.com/QdvsiNNPnE