Fatal crash in East Vancouver under investigation, local police say

VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are investigating a fatal crash and hope witnesses will come forward.

First responders were called to the intersection of East 41st Avenue and Rupert Street at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

At the scene, a motorcycle was lying on the road and a white Mazda sedan was pulled over at a nearby bus stop. Multiple ambulances were also on site.

"The motorcycle rider, a Vancouver resident, died on scene despite efforts by paramedics to save his life," police said in a news release the next morning.

Police didn't identify the motorcyclist but said it was a 41-year-old man. The driver of the Mazda was a 26-year-old man. He stayed on scene and is co-operating with police.

"Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be the cause of the collision at this time," the news release said.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked call 604-717-3012.