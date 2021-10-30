Fatal crash in Elgin County, Saturday evening
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Wilson Line in Malahide Township.
Emergency crews were called to the area just before five this evening, for a collision.
OPP say one person died in the crash. The identity of the deceased has not been released
It's unclear if more than one vehicle was involved in this accident.
#OPP investigating fatal crash on Wilson Line @ElginCounty. Roadway is closed between Dorchester Road and Belmont Road. West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team are continuing to investigate. Do NOT go around road closure signs! Updates to follow. #ElginOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/aCPZ5lkqru— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 31, 2021
